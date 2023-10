NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A crash in Newton County leaves two men dead.

It happened just before 5 p.m., Thursday, on Route Y, six miles south of Neosho.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a pickup driven by 67-year-old Harold Slatton of Neosho crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 58-year-old Ronald Swem of Seneca.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.