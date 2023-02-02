Before their arrest, the suspects hid from authorities for nearly two hours

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A high-speed chase ends in Newton County, with two people in custody.

Earlier this afternoon (2/2), the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received information from Joplin Police about a suspect wanted for drugs and firearm’s warrants.

Sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle on Highway 43, and with the help of the Seneca Police Department, used spike strips to try and stop the car near “U” Highway. Law enforcement agents were able to find the car a short distance away, but it was empty.

“With the help of the Joplin Police Department, they brought down a K-9 unit, deployed the K-9 unit, and did find two subjects hiding in a structure just off of Highway 43,” said Lieutenant, Trevor Williams with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Williams said the search for the suspects lasted nearly two hours before authorities were able to find them. Their names are not being released at this time.