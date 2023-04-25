GRANBY, Mo. — Officers with the Granby Police Department have new headquarters, and they’re ready to show off those upgrades.

“If anybody comes through the front entrance and they’re not happy with us, it gives us a chance to know because there are bulletproof walls,” said Chief Rico Engberg, Granby Police Department.

Even the glass is bulletproof – and yes, it was tested with a .308 hunting rifle – but it could stop an AR-15 if necessary.

On top of that, there’s a workout room, an interrogation room, a security system, and plenty of space.

None of which was included in the previous building.

In this building, the focus is safety.

“If we have somebody that comes in the building that we’re not aware of, if somebody slips in, they can’t get into the rooms, they can’t mess with confidential stuff or firearms, weapons of any kind that are not secure in a vehicle or on our person, they’re put in another room because we do have weapons throughout the building. So safety-wise, the front entrance, some people might think it’s overkill, but it’s there, we’re pretty proud of it,” said Engberg.

The department has actually been in this new building for nearly five years – but it didn’t look the way it did until about a month ago.

This remodel began when the new year did – and officers say it’s a major upgrade compared to the last building.

“The ceiling was leaking, and I can attest to that because the leak was above my desk and finally, that part of the ceiling had fallen in at one point, and I had my computer down there. That’s how in disrepair that building was,” said Officer Lindsey Dooley, Granby Police Department.

Besides having much better restrooms, the new building offers a workout room for officers – who are already enjoying it.

“It’s not like anything that we’ve ever had before. And I’ve been to other police departments and they haven’t had gyms in there, and it’s just really exciting to be kind of one of the first police departments around here to have a gym. And to have people to have access to that, because if we are fit, then that means that we are going to be safer and we’ll be able to survive those encounters that may be less than favorable,” said Dooley.

As far as the old building goes – discussions between city leaders are underway to decide what to do with it.