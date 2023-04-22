LOMA LINDA, Mo. — A Loma Linda park will now bear the name of a long-time community member.

The Bob Goddard Memorial Park was dedicated earlier today (Saturday.)

It’s named after Goddard, who lived in the community since 1995, but passed away back in December of last year.

Family and community members say Goddard was a beloved member of Loma Linda, taking time to give back.

They say he was helpful in creating the park from the ground up, ever since the land was bought back in 2016.



He was at the park every day, taking care of various projects on his own dime.

“He was instrumental in making this park happen. He actually did most of it himself in clearing the lot and he always kept it mowed. He was here daily, working on it all the time, and had the walking trail paved and the parking lot paved, they put in a pavilion, swings, and playground equipment and he just wanted a nice place for all the families in Loma Linda to come and enjoy each other,” said Gretchen Goddard and Amy Goddard, Bob’s Daughters.

“We always had fun together. He cared very much about Loma Linda and how it looked and what it should be like. He was just a wonderful, wonderful person. If anyone needed something, he was there,” said Louise Schirmer, Neighbor to Bob Goddard.

“Thunder Graphix” of Joplin donated the sign for the park.

Park board members say Goddard knew the owner of the company for a long time through his career in the trucking industry.