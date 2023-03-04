GRANBY, Mo. — The Granby community had a chance to meet their local election candidates over a bowl of chili.

Over a dozen residents ventured to Granby’s Community Building to hear from four of the ten candidates that are on the ballot for municipal positions like mayor, council members, and judge.

Richard Davidson, the mayor pro tem and a council member for the City of Neosho served as an impartial moderator, while candidates responded to questions.

As we recently shared with you, one issue on the April 4th ballot is an 11-million dollar water bond issue for the City of Granby, to replace the current water system that dates back to 1912.

Voters had a chance to hear how the four present candidates plan to address that issue and more.

“It all goes back to being educated about the issues and knowing where people stand. We all talk about elections that have gone differently than we’ve wanted — wrong people getting into city councils or state governments, and causing problems. It’s important that voters be educated and that they understand the issues, and when they go to the ballot box on April 4th, they know what candidate most represents them, their values, and their opinions and they can cast that vote for them,” said Richard Davidson, Event Moderator & Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Neosho.

Today’s gathering also served as a fundraiser.

$5 purchased a bowl of homemade chili, a drink, and a dessert.

All of the proceeds will go towards this year’s Old Mining Town Days festivities.