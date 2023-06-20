NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Some Newton County residents have discovered there’s a bear in their neighborhood that keeps tearing up their bee hives and yards.

“Something had gotten into our hives, took all the honey out of the frames, the frames were left empty and just strewn all over the yard,” said Stephanie Goad, local beekeeper.

Stephanie Goad tells us that on two consecutive days – her family experienced damage to their bee hives.

After the first day, she and her husband attempted to secure the bee hives with straps — but, to no avail.

As you see in the video attached to this article, their hive was completely destroyed.

Goad also found some scat in their yard and put it through Google Image Recognition, and it came back as black bear scat.

She then spoke to some neighbors and contacted some experts to get some advice on what to do.

“We talked to a conservationist and they’re pretty confident based on some behaviors, like hauling our neighbors trash away, hauling our trash away knocking over hives and tearing things up, that it might be a small bear,” said Goad.

The conservationist also gave advice on how to protect their hives from bears.

“They mentioned getting an electric fence and putting it around it. Maybe with a five-foot perimeter where the bear can’t swat at it and knock it over that way, and some beekeepers are going to do that, I think. We just went ahead and relocated ours to another property of some friends where we already have some hives,” said Goad.

Goad says she invested in a trail camera and wants to eventually bring bees back to her property.

“Eventually, I think we’ll move some bees back here but at that point, we’ll probably look at investing in a little electric fence to put around it. I’d love to have them here, it’s nice to be able to just go check on them and have honey in your own yard,” said Goad.