DIAMOND, Mo. — There was something for everyone, this afternoon (Saturday), at the George Washington Carver National Monument.

It’s the annual holiday open house, where visitors to the park have an opportunity to make hand-made, all-natural Christmas crafts and ornaments.

Some include a Christmas wreath, cloves in oranges – creating an amazing aroma – and making some snacks for squirrels and other critters — by dipping a pine cone in peanut butter and various seeds.

And park guides say — there’s a reason these traditions are made with natural materials.

“George Washington Carver believed nothing was ever wasted in nature, and that we just lacked the intelligence to be able to do something with it. And so we are using our natural resources that we have to kind of talk about the holiday, about sustainability and climate change – but also have a good time, have a great craft and enjoy a cookie and a little bit of hot cider,” said Ryan O’Connell, George Washington Carver National Monument, Park Guide.

All activities wrapped up, this afternoon — with a reading of Carver’s handmade Christmas cards.