Pictured left to right: Donna Stephens Weiss, Monna Stephens Roberson, and Kris Stephens Roller. (Photo courtesy: Donna Weiss)

WENTWORTH, Mo. — The village of Wentworth has a small population, and many who travel along Highway 39 in Southwest Missouri drive through it without giving much thought about the significance of this once bustling mining community. Around the turn of the 20th century, the mining industry meant the world to those who called Wentworth their home.

But over the years, mining in Wentworth and the surrounding communities would come to and end, and with it — many of the businesses whose survival depended on the industry’s once robust workforce.

An old hand-drawn map of property boundaries in Wentworth, including the names of the land owners. (Photo courtesy: Donna Weiss)

According to the 2020 census, the population of this Newton County village is just shy of 100. That number includes the Stephens family, whose ties to Wentworth go back five generations. Today, three sisters in this family — Donna Stephens Weiss , Monna Stephens Roberson, and Kris Stephens Roller — are hard at work to give back to the residents and visitors of Wentworth, by renovating a building in the center of town that was once considered by many as a community staple: “Pelsue Mercantile & Grocery Company,” also known as the town’s general store.

“The village of Wentworth was incorporated in 1875, not too long after it was just a mining camp. There were other mercantile in town, but this is the only one that exists today. It was actually built in 1893, and it was simply knows as the grocery store,” said Donna Weiss.

A dated aerial photo of “Pelsue Mercantile & Grocery Company” in the village of Wentworth, Missouri. (Photo courtesy: Donna Weiss)

Both the general store and the village of Wentworth are an important part of the Stephens family story, especially for the three sisters. The town’s store was their source of many fond memories, and even provided employment for the girls’ grandmother, Bonnie Blanch, who worked there from the late 1940’s until she retired in the mid-1970’s, when Pelsue Mercantile & Grocery Company went out of business.

“My grandmother was a very integral part of why that store meant everything to all of her children, grandchildren, and great grandkids. She was always down there working. So it was not important to us just because of my dad and his aspirations for the little village, it really meant a lot to us because of our grandmother,” said Monna Roberson.

Kay and Clyde Stephens. (Photo courtesy: Donna Weiss)

As for their father, Clyde Stephens, who was an Air Force veteran of 27-years, the village of Wentworth is where he and his wife, Kay, and the three sisters called home — despite living in many places during Clyde’s military career. After retiring from the Air Force, the Stephens family returned to Wentworth, where Clyde would serve for 44 years as Village Chairman (Mayor).

“My dad’s family helped start this town, so I think it’s part of our legacy. As you enter the town on Highway 37, the sign that tells the number of residents in Wentworth says, ’98.’ So, we would like to at least bring some type of commerce here so that people have a reason to actually stop here and consider this area. If there ever becomes a home or property for sale, they can move in and at least maintain the viability of the community, no matter how small it is,” said Kris Roller.

Clyde Stephens pictured in his Air Force uniform. (Photo courtesy: Donna Weiss)

Last summer, the building that housed the last general store in Wentworth — where so many fond memories for the Stephens girls were made — finally went up for auction, after sitting vacant for nearly 50 years.

The old “Pelsue Mercantile & Grocery Company” in Wentworth, Missouri was purchased by the Stephens sisters last year (2022). They are now in the process of renovating the 130-year-old building. (Photo courtesy: Donna Weiss)

However, their father would not live to see his daughters purchase part of their family history. At the age of 90, Clyde Stephens passed away — nearly two weeks before his daughters became the new owners of what they’re now calling, “Stephens’ Corner.”

“I don’t think the three of us ever dreamed that we would buy it. It was an emotional buy because we knew how much it meant to our father,” said Donna Weiss.

Inside “Stephens’ Corner” after a lot of cleaning and organizing. (Photo courtesy: Donna Weiss)

“We’ve never thought about doing anything that we’re not all involved in. With this project, we’re all 100% involved,” said Monna Roberson.

Almost every afternoon, all three sisters meet at Stephens’ Corner. For now, the work involves a lot of cleaning, and going through years of history that piled up over the decades.

“I can guarantee you the place had not been touched since my grandmother retired there in 1975. I don’t think it had been vacuumed, dusted, or cleaned, and we found it in terrible disarray. We brought in a dumpster, and to date we have loaded it 17 times,” Weiss stated. “We’ve made a part of Stephens’ Corner into a museum because this was a mining town. For most people that lived here during the 1800’s, mining was how they made a living. So, what we discovered while cleaning up the place were piles of charge tickets. People would come in and charge all month long, and when they got paid, they’d come in and pay their bills. We’ve found so many of those charge tickets. It’s really interesting how the local economic system worked back then,” said Weiss.

The old “Pelsue Mercantile & Grocery Company” in the village of Wentworth, Missouri. (Photo courtesy: Donna Weiss)

Because of the building’s age, structural engineers determined that one section will have to be demolished. Currently, the facility is made up of three connecting buildings.

“What use to be the hotel, will have to be taken down, and what we will have left is the original 1893 building, and the building that was added on in 1926. Our main goal is to preserve it. We want to make sure that it becomes something that will benefit our community. We have ideas about what we would like to do, but there are so many things that we are doing now to bring it up to date,” said Donna Weiss.

Pictured left to right: Kris Stephens Roller, Monna Stephens Roberson, and Donna Stephens Weiss. (Photo courtesy: Donna Weiss)

Despite the demolition of one historic section, the Stephens sisters say they have big plans for the future of the two other connecting buildings that make up Stephens’ Corner.

“I think we would like to start a farmer[s] market that shows up here every couple of weeks, and then expand on that. We would like to kind of throw back to the old days. We’ve talked about maybe putting a patio out where the hotel is now that’s going to be knocked down, and maybe put tables and chairs, and have food trucks come by every so often. We’re still in the early planning stages, but we’ve got a lot of great ideas that I think this town, and even those who come to visit, are going to love,” said Kris Roller.

Pictured left to right: Donna Stephens Weiss, Monna Stephens Roberson, Kris Stephens Roller, and their late father, Clyde Stephens. (Photo courtesy: Donna Weiss)

Even through their father didn’t get to see his girls purchase such an important part of Wentworth’s history, all three say they feel like their dad is with them in spirit today, and is proud of the project they’re taking on.

“Everybody wanted to make dad proud because of his work and his dedication to his family and to his community. I think part of us wants to continue dad’s work, so that’s why we came up with the name Stephens’ Corner. It’s to honor our dad,” said Donna Weiss.

Donna Stephens Weiss and her late father, Clyde Stephens. (Photo courtesy: Donna Weiss)

“If you would have asked us three years ago that this is where we’re gonna be, we wouldn’t have known that. I think we have been directed and guided here all of our lives. This is where we’re meant to be,” said Monna Roberson.