NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The lawsuit over a deadly collision between a bicycle and a Newton County patrol vehicle reaches a settlement for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The family of 44-year-old Ryan Hunnell will get $538,000 from Newton County.

It settles a wrongful death case connected to a crash that happened in Joplin in July of 2022.

Hunnell was riding a motorized bicycle near 32nd Street and Finley Avenue when he was struck from behind by the patrol vehicle.

Hunnell passed away a few days later.