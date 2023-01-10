SENECA, Mo. — It’s a crisp Monday morning in January, and Abigail Hobbs can be found here.

In her safe space… Surrounded by her horses… Recording a podcast.

“This is my chance. I’m going to have to do something new and different, and so, I just kind of started exploring. I started my podcast. I started biking every week. I started blogging, just for personal growth and trying to work through my own life and my own struggles,” said Abigail.

Abigail is venturing into a new life… Healing from a painful past: “I was physically in the village for 26 years.”

The village.

Abigial’s parents joined a community that rejected modern medicine and preached their own version of Christianity when she was just nine years old.

“We were always talking about, like, ‘haha, everyone thinks we’re a cult.’ that’s what the leaders would all say, but ‘they don’t know the truth and we’re really the chosen ones.”

And their chosen spot? A 100-acre cow pasture in west Tennessee… No water, no housing… Mainly just tents and busses until sturdier structures could be built.

“You had no privacy, you had no peace, and you had no say so. You do what you’re told. I mean, at one point I lived in a house with seven other women. In a little house and everyone has to have a cook schedule, a cleaning schedule, a laundry schedule. You’re raising your kids together, they’re fighting.”

Despite being the “chosen people,” the village wasn’t safe from evil. In fact, the evil appeared to be coming from within.

“They had found out, gotten information, that my dad, my own dad, had been molesting people. And one of them, I was very close to. But I wasn’t allowed to say anything. They said don’t tell anybody, don’t talk about it, we are handling the situation.”

And still… She didn’t realize how destructive things had become. It wasn’t until her own child was abused.

“And I just remember, like, I walked out to the kitchen to tell my husband and it was like the whole world just… there’s something about when something happens to your kids, there’s just no denying it. You can’t. There’s just no excuses.”

That’s when Abigail took back the reigns of her own life, beginning the healing process with family counseling.

“What do we even do? I didn’t even know what a pedophile was. I didn’t know what that meant. We were taught that doctors were bad.”

But when you’re a parent, you’ll do anything to protect your child.

“We worked really hard. My dad’s in prison now. And he’s 70-something… He’ll be in for 10 years. He’s probably not going to make it out, and I’m okay with that.”

For now, she’s finding comfort in her newfound freedom.

She’s named her new business Freedom For the Taking — to inspire others to find their voice.

“I spent so much of my life closed minded that it’s like I feel like the possibilities and opening up everywhere now. Our life is open, it’s exciting, it’s adventurous. We don’t know exactly where it’s all going, but I really truly feel like it’s only going to get better from here.”