NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Seneca Missouri teen is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Newton County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Steven Keith was pronounced dead just before 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

Troopers report that Keith was a passenger in a car driven by a 17-year-old, also from Seneca. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Old 60 Road, approximately 3 miles east of Seneca, when it crossed the center of the road. The driver overcorrected, causing the car to run off the road and hit a tree.

Another passenger in the car, 18-year-old Benjamin Green, also from Seneca, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

This incident marks Troop D’s 53rd fatality this year, as stated by the Highway Patrol.