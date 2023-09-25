SENECA, Mo. — Seneca school administrators will make adjustments this week in lieu of the city’s boil notice.

Every residence and business in Seneca south of Lost Creek is under a boil notice, which includes the school buildings.

Superintendent Dr. Brandon Eggleston said staff will alter the lunch menus to prepare food that does not require water. Water fountains will be shut down, and there will be water bottles on campus for students. The district is also asking students who live outside the boil notice zone to send a water bottle with their child to school.

Buildings south of Lost Creek have been under the notice since Saturday, due to possible contaminants. Seneca is on a four-day school week and will return to classes Tuesday. They believe the boil notice will at least continue through then.