SENECA, Mo. — The Seneca Pride Band can now say they’re one of the best marching bands in the state of Missouri.

“Technically, our music is the best in the state,” said Tyler Jones, SHS Head Band Director.

After winning the school’s first-ever band state championship, that’s what students and band directors at Seneca High School are saying, and based on the size of these trophies, it looks like they have the hardware to back those claims up.

“I hear my friends behind me, and they go ‘woah, woah,’ and then feeling that euphoria when they finally say our name and we get to cheer with our directors coming up and giving us hugs and we are jumping around, it was a great experience,” said Caleb Wright, Seneca Senior band student.

Last Saturday, the marching band won first place at the second annual “Missouri State Marching Association State Championship” in Mokane. This was the first year they competed in the event, facing off against 10 schools from across the state of Missouri.

“It takes a lot of work, people see the band on the field at halftime and sometimes the rhetoric is, it’s just band, and it’s like it is just band, but to the kids, it’s a whole lot more. They are learning the same skills that the athletes on the field are – hard work, determination, dedication,” said Jones.

Both Jones and Wright say they hope this is just the beginning for the program, telling us the goal is to set a standard of musical excellence going forward.

“Even though we’ve concluded our competition season for this year for marching band, we’ve got next year and the year after. The idea is that this energy from this season carries over into next year’s freshman, or even our sixth grade, our beginners,” said Jones.

Caleb Wright, Seneca Senior band student. “I remember freshman year, we didn’t even compete because of COVID stuff, and I remember the feeling that we could do something great, I felt greatness with our directors, they are so great, then to see us grow throughout the last three years, it’s just a constant growth.”

If you want to hear them for yourselves, the state champs play at every home Seneca High School varsity football game, bringing the energy.