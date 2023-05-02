A local school district is ensuring its students and faculty remain in a safe learning environment.

“Everybody wants to work and be in a place that they feel safe and secure in and you know that’s obviously that’s something that is our number one priority,” said Dr. Brandon Eggleston, Seneca Schools Superintendent.

The Seneca School District is one of many across the state to benefit from a School Safety Grant Program.

It’s part of a 20 million dollar budget bill that Governor Mike Parson announced on Monday.

Seneca will receive $200,000 to improve its current security system.

It will cover a number of projects, according to Superintendent, Dr. Brandon Eggleston.

“The plan is we need to improve our pa and our notification system across the building. So we have three buildings that have outdated PA systems so we want to improve that and that’s just our notification system to all our students. If there is a weather emergency, or there’s some sort of security event that we have a good working system,” said Eggleston.

The school has partnered up with area first responders for the next phase of its improvement plan.

“The next thing that we are going to do is when want to provide panic alarms for all the front offices so they are able to hit a button if they, if something happens and that is able to notify all of them emergency responders and put the school into, any type of procedure that they need whether that’s a lockdown, whether that’s a tornado,” said Eggleston.

The final phase of the schools’ improvement plan is to update frequently used gates.

“They’re gates that are having to be opened and closed all the time for deliveries or bus traffic or whatever that may be. So we want to put automatic opening and closing gates on those so you’ll be able, they’ll be able to be accessed with our security badge,” said Eggleston.

According to Dr. Eggleston, grant disbursements will begin around May 15.

One other note of interest, the district will also soon add a second School Resource Officer.