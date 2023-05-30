DIAMOND, Mo. — Demolition will soon kick off in a multi-million dollar school expansion in Diamond.

“As we got more into the construction process, and actually the planning process for this early childhood center, we found that we need to close a larger portion of the elementary during the demolition period and some of the early construction,” said Dr. Keith White, Diamond Supt.

That means a temporary move on campus for the library and special education classrooms.

It will also affect art and music classes and the counselor’s office.

“And then we’re moving those into our fourth and fifth-grade hall. And they’re going to have to temporarily move our fifth graders over to middle school for a short time until we have that area opened back up,” said White.

In the meantime, they’ll demolish an aging building on the north side of the campus to make space for the new classrooms.

“So we’ve finalized some plans – I’ve just had my 30% construction meeting last week with our engineers and architects. And so we’ll take that to the board June 14th and then start our demolition officially. And start tearing down the old buildings and get to that. Then that portion of the old elementary will be closed until approximately Christmas,” said White.

Crews are also working on creating new traffic patterns to adapt to all the changes.

“We’re building a new parent drop-off and pickup area in front of the new entrances over the summer. And we’re running summer school out of the back of the elementary during the summer, so that we can have a new pickup area ready for school,” said White.

Diamond voters approved the changes at the ballot in April, as a plan to handle the increasing number of students, both in 2024 and beyond.

“We’re up almost 100 kids, we were 666 that first summer and then we were at 786. And so we’re right there. You know we’re hoping to be over 800 when we open in the fall,” said White.

The goal is to have all work done by the summer of 2024.