DIAMOND, Mo. — Efforts to renovate a piece of local history are off to a good start.

While the outside of the 1872 Neosho Colored School House is complete, there’s still a lot of work on the inside that needs to be done. Work, which will happen sooner rather than later, thanks to a $70,000 grant from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

The building was the first school George Washington Carver attended as a child. Supporters of the project say they’ll need a lot more than $70,000 to complete the job.

“We need a hundred and fifty thousand dollars plus to complete this project and with the seventy thousand dollars that the National Trust has given us, we’re gonna make great strides forward,” said Lana Henry, President, Carver Birthplace Association.

The 380-square foot wooden structure opened seven years after the end of the Civil War. Carver attended school inside the building for about a year and a half. Arvest Bank donated the building to the Carver Birthplace Association in 2004 when its historic importance was discovered.