JOPLIN, Mo. — One Four State fire department is asking residents not to buy items advertised online containing their insignia or logo.
The Redings Mill Fire District posted a warning on social media explaining that someone or something, like artificial intelligence, is trying to market merchandise with the department’s logo or insignia that might look legitimate.
Chief Steven Coats says there’s a reason they don’t sell logo wear.
“The reason is if they have a shirt that says Redings Mill Fire District and someone has a heart attack in front of them or has a car crash, and they’re just standing around looking, they think, ‘Why are they not doing anything?'” said Coats.
Coats adds some people have already fallen victim to this scam.