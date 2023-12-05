DIAMOND, Mo. — Area kids learn about a famous Four State native and the natural world he loved.

The George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond was the setting for a special preschool story hour, today. The event started with rangers reading a book about carver — and also included arts and crafts for the kids. They later got to walk along the trails of the facility.

“And for that age group we really want to think about colors and cognitive learning, they get to predict what happened next, count petals on flowers and so they incorporated cognitive development as well as fine motor skills with a craft,” said Sarah Martin, Park Guide.

While this event was designed for kids — the whole family can participate in a Holiday Open House at the park. It’s set for Saturday — and will run from one to 3. Folks can enjoy holiday music, ornament making, refreshments and local history.