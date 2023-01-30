NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — It’s a guilty plea for one of the men charged with disposing a murder victim’s body in a well last year in Newton County.

Eddie Fisher, 65, pleaded guilty to abandonment of a corpse and receiving stolen property Monday morning.

Eddie Fisher Damyon Fisher

As part of the deal, charges of tampering with physical evidence, and another charge of receiving stolen property are expected to be dismissed.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on April 10th. The plea deal includes a potential sentence for ten years on one charge and seven years on the other, to run concurrently.

Damyon Fisher, Eddie Fisher’s son, is scheduled to be in court in June, on second degree murder and armed criminal action charges out of Jasper County.

Damyon Fisher is accused of killing Scotty Roller, 36, in March 2022. Police say Damyon shot Roller in the back after a verbal altercation at Damyon’s residence on Vandalia Street in Joplin.

Roller’s body was found in a well in Newton County on April 27, 2022, just over a month after his death.