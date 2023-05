SENECA, Mo. — A power outage has been scheduled for Senece, Missouri according to Liberty Utilities.

The outage will start Saturday, May 20, at 4 a.m. and is estimated to last for two hours. The outage is to ensure the safety of crews and prevent unplanned outages in the future. Repairs will be made on substation equipment.

Liberty said these times are approximate and could change or be postponed depending on weather and other factors.

The impacted area is shown in purple above.