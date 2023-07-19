DIAMOND, Mo. — A local school district is wrapping up phase one of its multi-year building plan.

“What do we need to get done to make sure our school district is the best it can be and we can draw families,” said Dr. Keith White, Superintendent of Diamond School District.

That’s what officials with the Diamond School District are working on — as the finishing touches are made on the new secure entrances at Diamond Elementary, Middle, and High School.

This means phase one of the district’s multi-year construction project — is less than a month away from completion.

“We’ll do a punch-out on the high school entrances, secure entrances tomorrow, middle school entrance, then we are really close on the elementary entrance. We wanted to make them warm, welcoming places but also safe, our old entrances, once you got in the building, you were in the building and we did not have secure entrances,” said White.

From a new “Parent Pick-up” lane, directly in front of the elementary school — to freshly painted hallways, new floor designs, and additional office spaces for staff —

Dr. White tells us students and parents in Diamond can expect a wide range of improvements this school year.

“This was a constant conversation with our teachers, staff, board of education, and our community members of what are our needs? We right off the bat found out what our biggest needs were, prioritized those and started chunking off that list,” said White.

Dr. White says they aren’t finished yet.

“We are starting on phase two, which is our early childhood development center, which is a bond that thankfully our taxpayers agreed to expand our bond capacity and it allows us to do that and so we are building a new early childhood center starting in August, so we are doing the demo for that and preparing for construction,” said White.

The new entrances will be finished and ready for the first day of school in a few weeks — with phase two set to be completed by August 2024.