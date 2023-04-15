DIAMOND, Mo. — Some folks received a daily dose of health benefits from mother nature — that was the name of the game for the annual Park Prescription Days event at the George Washington Carver National Monument.

Every year, this event is designed to remind others about the abundance of health benefits that are plentiful from just nature alone.

Activities were offered like outdoor Zumba, chalk drawing, and taking a walk with Doctor Robert McNab of McNab Wellness.

Representatives from Natural Grocers and The Alliance of Southwest Missouri were also on hand, offering ways to eat healthily and live a drug-free life.

Everything available today is meant to help promote natural wellness.

“There’s scientific research that backs that if you’re in nature for just 15 minutes, it actually lowers the cortisol levels in your head and makes you happier. So that benefit, of course, with fresh air, you’re not smelling diesel fuel here or at McDonald’s, you’re getting some of the finest fresh air. And we’re so fortunate to be in a place that is Federally protected for people to enjoy.” said Sarah Martin, Park Guide, George Washington Carver National Monument.

The park will host its Art in the Park event next Saturday from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm, where visitors will take a deep dive into George Washington Carver’s love for art.