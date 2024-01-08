LOMA LINDA, Mo. — Redings Mill firefighters said no one was injured in a morning fire in Loma Linda.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday firefighters were called to a residence for reports of smoke coming from the home. They said when they arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the home.

No one was in the home at the time, and as a precaution they did evacuate two other nearby residences. Firefighters said with more cold weather on the way, this should serve as a reminder about being safe while staying warm.

“With the cold weather and the ice and snow moving in on the forecast, just be prepared. Use proper heating, keep space heaters a safe distance away from any combustibles,” said Ronnie Metcalf, Deputy Chief, Redings Mill Fire Department.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is responsible for one in six residential fires, and nearly one-fifth of home fire deaths.