SENECA, Mo. — Seneca High School students will now have the opportunity to learn more about engineering.

“It’s a brand new class this year,” said Elijah Hicks, SHS Student.

Giving nearly two dozen students a chance to try a course they normally couldn’t take until college.

“We’re learning how to code with a micro bit — how to make circuits and run those circuits to do different sorts of things,” said Hicks.

“When we run this code, we can push a button and this will spin a certain number of times,” said Gabriel Leer, SHS Student.

The engineering class is the first of its kind for Seneca High School.

Under development long before the school year started, it’s more commonly seen at bigger schools, according to teacher Shana Ball.

“We don’t have the tax base to help us pay for it. We don’t have you know, we don’t have the room. We don’t have the teachers and all of that. So it’s something that a lot of our kids go to Crowder and this gives some of the other ones that are not on that track another opportunity here in the school that they wouldn’t have had otherwise,” said Shana Ball, SHS Teacher.

She frames it as challenging the class and asking students to build a solution.

Earlier this year, that was building a survival kit, everything from designing a box to using a budget on the most useful resources.

“That is what it is. It’s solving real-life problems. So that’s what they’re doing here, working on real-life problems. So we give them a scenario and then they have to figure it out,” said Ball.

And there’s extra help for the class.

Eagle Picher is partnering with the students.

Their engineers are visiting with the class and hosting field trips to their workspace to help foster interest in the career long term.

Engineers like Seneca High School grad Braxton Graham.

“A lot of the stuff that they’re doing, I didn’t I didn’t get started doing this until I got to college. So they’re tapping into that at a very young age. And just being able to expand on that going forward. You know, that’s, that’s just a great foundation for their education and then future career,” said Braxton Graham, Eagle Picher Product Engineer.