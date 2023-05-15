DIAMOND, Mo. — A local school district is making sure children stay fed even while out of school.

The Diamond School District is offering children ages 18 and under free breakfast and lunch during summer school hours. Those who are not enrolled in summer school with the district still qualify.

Beginning June 1st, Wildcat Café located in Diamond Elementary School will open its lunchroom to the community’s youth. Meals are funded through a partnership with Health and Senior Services. Unlike other schools’ “grab and go lunches,” Diamond’s is a little different.

“The particular program that we have they have to eat it in our cafeteria but they can get a food tray and it is again only 18 and younger. I feel that it helps our community with our kids. Our kids are first. Taking care of kids is important to the Diamond R-4 school district and we just love them,” said Angie Smith, Food Service director for Diamond Schools.

Breakfast runs from 7:30 to 8:10 AM. Lunch runs from 11:00 to 12:15 PM. The meals will be available until June 28th.