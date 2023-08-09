NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A southwest Missouri county is asking residents how they connect to the web.

Newton County has launched a broadband survey for both residents and businesses. It addresses things like where they get their current internet service from, how much they pay, and whether they’re receiving the download speed promised.

Survey results will be used as part of a larger study to find out where broadband is most needed and how to prioritize expanding current options.

“All of that helps determine what is the cost going to be to build out the infrastructure. and so um what we know what the cost is – that allows the county to apply for grants at the federal or state level to um, to attempt to expand internet access,” said Dr. Chett Daniel, Broadband Task Force Chair.

Newton County residents interested in taking that survey can do so here – businesses can also answer their version of the survey here.