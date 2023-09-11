GRANBY, Mo. — Local police officers, firefighters, and veterans gathered in Granby, Monday morning, to remember and discuss where they were, exactly 22 years ago.

“I was fairly new as an officer, and for something like that to happen, it made me feel very small,” said Rico Engberg, Granby Police Chief.

8:46 … 9:03 … and 9:37 a.m. on September 11th, 2001. Three times, and a day, most Americans will never forget. The Granby Police and Fire Departments partnered with first responders from across Newton County Monday morning, including those from Diamond, Neosho, and Monett, to honor the fallen heroes of 9/11.

“It’s something we shouldn’t forget. A lot of men and women lost their lives today—not counting the EMS or firefighters, I believe it was 2,997 that day—this day,” said Tim Murphy, Granby Fire Chief.

“With almost any tragedy, whether it be a natural disaster or again, a cowardly act from terrorists, or a violent act like a mass shooting, there needs to be a day to remember that situation because if we start forgetting, we stop being prepared,” said Engberg.

They placed more than 300 flags across Veterans Park in Granby—one for every first responder who lost their life 22 years ago. There were also three moments of silence—each to represent the times the three planes were crashed into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon.

“We are a brotherhood nationwide, and it very well could’ve been our departments here locally for something like that to happen, so it really hits home,” said Murhpy.

“Memorials like this, it just brings us back. You may not think of 9/11 every day, but the closer it gets to 9/11, it’s on our minds, all of our minds,” said Engberg.

Engberg adds even though he was just starting his career, an event like the September 11th attacks changes you.

“There are times still where I catch myself doing it, looking at people, what are they carrying, what are they doing. You gotta move on, but the thought never leaves your head. Law enforcement, we kinda always are watching our backs but definitely it heightened our senses and awareness of our surroundings.”