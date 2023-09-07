NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Commission reviews a tree inventory around the courthouse area.

A company called Outer Oaks Forestry did the work in response to the searing heat and drought this summer. Lauren Copple is an arborist with the company and has suggested the removal of four trees. The goal is to keep the centerpiece of the county in top condition for years to come.

“The one behind me is an elm tree that’s been previously topped, topping trees is not good for the overall health of the tree, it reduces branch liability and actually causes decline. We have an oak tree that’s had previous storm damage, insect damage, and it’s just kind of reached its maturity and is in decline, a dead standing tulip poplar tree, and a Bradford pear,” said Copple.

“We want to beautify the courthouse and make it look better. We did have the tuck point done and had the whole building cleaned this summer, it looks a lot better already. Now we’re going to address the shrubs and beautification of our landscaping. The trees that are coming out are a hazard,” said Daniel Swem, Newton County Presiding Commissioner.

The company’s assessment is now available to view inside the county courthouse. It can also be emailed to those who are interested.