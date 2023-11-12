GRANBY, Mo. — The owner of a Granby auto sales and repair shop is accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars.

62-year-old Edward McDonald, the owner of Ed’s Auto Body and Sales, is charged with felony stealing in Newton County.

Granby Police say eleven victims have filed official complaints saying they paid McDonald to purchase a vehicle, but then never received it.

Authorities estimate the total amount of the theft to be more than $100,000.

They say they have received approximately 38 complaints.

Court records indicate some of the victims have bills of sale with the same vehicle identification numbers on them.

“Some people have saved for years to be able to buy this car. I had a gentleman come in here the other day that bought a vehicle – he has a truck, but he has to take his mother with cancer back and forth to the doctors. And she can’t get in and out of the truck. So, he purchased a car so he could get her in and out easier and now he doesn’t have that,” said Chief Rico Engberg, Granby Police Department.

Police say they have not seen McDonald in about three weeks and the business has been closed.

The judge issued a criminal summons in the case – ordering McDonald to appear for arraignment on January 9th.