NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — One Newton County elected official is suing another officeholder over a workplace conflict dating back to 2021.

County auditor Matt Major is accusing county assessor Cheryle Perkins of malicious prosecution — abuse of process — and injurious falsehood. Previous criminal charges had been filed after Major quit his job — at the time, when he worked for Perkins.

Court documents show that county tax records had been deleted from his computer and that paper records were also missing — items said to be recovered in a law enforcement search of Major’s home. Those charges were later dropped.

The civil case is set to go to trial in October.