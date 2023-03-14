SENECA, Mo. — Kids in the Seneca School District will soon be able to play on new equipment.

Three years ago, voters approved a bond issue to fund a new performing arts center and athletics complex.

Officials said those projects have come in under budget, so something else is in the works — upgrades to outside playgrounds.

“Completely renovate the new elementary program playground with new equipment, new playing surface and then we’re also gonna repair or replace the surfaces on the Intermediate and Early Childhood playgrounds so they’ll all be turf surfaces to for those playgrounds and it will just be a good spot for really all our kids, Early Childhood through the sixth grade,” said Dr. Brandon Eggleston, Seneca Schools Superintendent

Eggleston said the work is expected to be finished sometime this summer.