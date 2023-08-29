DIAMOND, Mo. — The “Diamond School District” continues to see improvements made to its campus.

Last Tuesday – the district revealed its new drop-off and pick-up lanes directly in front of the elementary school.

But it was missing one important feature – a crosswalk.

The school is located off Main Street in Diamond – and is very close to Highway 59.

With all of those moving vehicles – so close to the school – the principal of Diamond Elementary tells us this was more than necessary.

“Ultimately we needed to put these crosswalks in, just to make sure our students are safe, parents dropping off their kids are safe, all of our roads right around the district are so busy, Highway 59, Main Street is one of the biggest roads in Diamond. We were able to put those crosswalks in to make sure our kiddos are safe,” said Sara Jackson, Diamond Elementary Principal.

One of the new crosswalks is in front of the current elementary school entrance, while the other is in front of the future elementary school entrance.