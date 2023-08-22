DIAMOND, Mo. — The first day of school looked a little different this year in Diamond.

“I’m trying to find ways to be busy when I get home, because I don’t know what to do,” said David and Tamara Markley, parents.

It was a morning filled with red eyes and hard goodbyes as the Diamond School District went back to school on Tuesday.

“We’re excited to get all of our Wildcats back and get back into school, we’ve had a lot of construction projects going on and new parent pick-up lanes, as you saw this morning, and I’m just excited to see our parents use those and our kids coming into the buildings and the smiling faces to get ready for another great school year,” said Dr. Keith White, Superintendent of Diamond R-IV School District.

Students and their parents were welcomed by teachers and administrators to celebrate the district’s new drop-off and pick-up lanes, as well as the new “secured entrances” at the middle and high schools.

“I like the new pick-up and drop-off lanes, especially because they are right in front of the elementary school, I think it’s gonna be a lot safer for the kids. It was a little wonky last year and the years previous, this makes a lot more sense and safety for the children is always a priority,” said the Markleys.

David and Tamara Markley have five children in the district, including a senior in high school and one just starting kindergarten. They told us how this “first day” compares to previous ones.

“I feel like everything is going a bit more smoothly for the first day of school, I’ve heard comments from the teachers and things feel very smooth today. So with all the different arrangements and construction, some of it isn’t even finished, but everything just feels like it’s moving better than what it used to in previous years.”

One other update. Dr. White tells us the district’s new Childhood Development Center will be finished and ready for the start of next school year.