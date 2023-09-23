DIAMOND, Mo. — National parks across the country are celebrating “National Public Lands Day,” today (Saturday).

And, so is one of our own local national parks, George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond.

Officials with the park tell us that today is one of the nation’s biggest single-day volunteer efforts.

Local volunteers took time to give back to the community landmark.

“These are your public lands, and to keep them clean, safe, and healthy. So, it’s just a way for the community to come out and help out,” said Curtis Gregory, Park Guide.

Those volunteering today worked on landscape projects and trail maintenance work and more.