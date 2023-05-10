REDINGS MILL, Mo. — A car versus motorcycle crash sends the motorcyclist to the hospital.

Around 4:45 this afternoon, first responders from Redings Mill, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded near Elmira and Spurgeon.

Troopers say a passenger was trying to turn left into a private driveway on Spurgeon when it collided with a motorcycle traveling Southbound.

The motorcyclist was transported to Mercy Hospital Joplin.

Troopers say he is a man in his 50s to 60s.

The driver of the car initially declined medical care, but EMS did check him out on the scene.

The road was closed for about an hour following the crash.