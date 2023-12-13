NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County residents say they feel misled after a letter from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources doesn’t stop the land application of agricultural byproducts.

They say along with that frustration, comes hope as a Missouri senator files a bill for the next legislative session.

“I didn’t necessarily feel like we had won, but I thought it was a great step forward,” said Taryn Tyler, SLUDGE Committee.

Newton County resident Taryn Tyler says that was her reaction to a letter sent by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to Denali Water Solutions late last month.

Tyler says that feeling didn’t last for long.

“It was very upsetting to find out that Denali was still able to gather these waste products and land-apply them because of the loopholes created,” said Tyler.

Tyler says that loophole amounts to very little in the way of change.

“Before the letter was issued, Denali took ownership of the waste and was then able to store it in lagoons and then land-apply it as fertilizer. After the issuing of the letter, Denali no longer takes ownership of the waste. They’re just contracted to gather it and land-apply it. So, though they are technically following the rules laid out in the letter, they’re still, you know, doing exactly what we don’t want them to be doing,” said Tyler.

Tyler is a member of the “Stop Land Use Damaging Our Ground and Environment,” or “SLUDGE” committee, and says the group did get a morale boost with the pre-filing of Senate Bill 908 by Missouri Senator Jill Carter.

“The bill clarifies that the waste that can be used as fertilizer would only be agricultural waste, things like manure, and not from the industrial or commercial processing plants,” said Tyler.

In a statement emailed to us, Senator Carter says, “In recent months, after outcry from the affected communities, combined with lawsuits and multiple violations associated with spills, foam-overs, and runoff events from over application, authorities have been prompted to temporarily step in with a cease and desist. Unfortunately, it currently appears to be nothing more than a permitting obstacle for the sludge companies.”

In reference to Senate Bill 908, Carter says, it “is about safeguarding the very essence of what we love about Southwest Mo. This will help encourage the use of new technology in the processing of the sludge and result in safer utilization.”

With the 2024 Missouri legislative session not slated to begin until next month, Tyler says now they have to do the hardest thing, wait.

“We are anxiously awaiting it to be heard and to see what happens with it because we feel like it could be a really great step forward, not just for what we’re facing here in Newton County, but for the whole state,” said Tyler.

Listed below, you can read the full statement from Senator Carter:

Below, you can read Denali’s statement regarding the situation:

