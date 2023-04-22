DIAMOND, Mo. — Area kids created artwork — on this Earth Day.

They were at the George Washington Carver National Monument learning about Carver’s love for creating art.

Kids had a chance to experience many activities, like painting rocks, tie dying, flower pressing, and paint pouring.

When all was said and done, participants received a special Art in the Park Junior Ranger Badge.

“Always take away the legend of George Washington Carver, but today in particular, his love for art and their appreciation of art as well, that it all started here when it was the Moses Carter Farm for his love of art. He never became a professional artist, but he did paint for the rest of his life,” said Curtis Gregory, Park Ranger at George Washington Carver National Monument.

The event also featured an art exhibit by Thomas Hart Benton, along with a presentation by artist and guest speaker, Linda Teeter.