DIAMOND, Mo. — Community members at the George Washington Carver National Monument were invited to learn about the struggles Carver faced when pursuing an education.

The event focused on his journey from Diamond all the way to Tuskegee, Alabama.

Park guide, Valerie Baldwin, says in today’s society we often forget how easily accessible education is – with it being constantly within reach.

“But for Carver, for him to get that education, it meant he was traveling places just to get that education,” said Valerie Baldwin, Park Guide.

The park will host the “Annual Storytelling Day” on August 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.