JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man pleads guilty to his role in a 2020 Newton County kidnapping and murder case.

Tuesday in federal court, Russell Hurtt, 51, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Another charge of kidnapping resulting in death will be dropped at sentencing.

Hurtt is one of six people charged in the July 2020 kidnapping and death of Michael Hall, 41, of Joplin.

Newton County deputies found Hall’s partially burned and decomposed body at Hurtt’s residence on Cherry Road, in the Greenwood area of Joplin.

During his plea hearing, Hurtt admitted to investigators that the incident started over a trailer that Hall supposedly took from one of the other defendants.

As part of the plea agreement, Hurtt admitted that a couple of his co-defendants lured Hall to a residence where he was restrained, while waiting on the rest of the co-defendants to arrive. He said that once all the defendants were together, they handcuffed Hall, wrapped him in duct tape, including his face and mouth, and beat him with a blunt object for some time. Hurtt said at some point one of the men cut Hall with a knife and they burned him with a blowtorch.

At one point during the torture, the defendants removed the duct tape from his mouth and Hall begged for his life.

One of the men fired shots at Hall and then eventually shot him in the head, killing him.

Hurtt said they then brought Hall’s body to his house and buried him on Hurtt’s property.

Hall was reported missing on July 14, 2020. Two weeks later, authorities obtained a search warrant and that’s when they found Hall’s body.

The gruesome details of Hall’s death are spelled out in Hurtt’s plea agreement.

The court ordered a presentence investigation report and a sentencing date will be set once it’s complete.

The US Attorney’s office says the remaining suspects are expected to plead guilty to their roles in the incident in the coming weeks.