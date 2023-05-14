DIAMOND, Mo. — The George Washington Carver National Monument is highlighting the impact one woman had on Carver’s life, along with the local community.

Park officials held a presentation highlighting the role Mariah Watkins played in the life of Dr. Carver.

She was born into bondage around the year 1824 — and later freed from slavery after the Civil War.

Watkins would later move to St. Louis and marry Andrew Watkins.

A short time after that, it’s said that she moved to the Neosho area, taking in Dr. Carver for a short time — encouraging him to grow his faith and pursue his education.

Watkins also served as a midwife, helping deliver over 500 babies.

“Mr. Carver came to live with the Watkins, she was the one who encouraged him to learn as much as he can and to bring it back to his people. Because one thing that Mr. Carver strongly believed in was not only helping the man farthest down – but also helping his people,” said Valerie Baldwin, GWCNM Park Guide.

Watkins passed away in 1925 — and is buried in the “Hazelgreen Cemetery” near Neosho.