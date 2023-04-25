GRANBY, Mo. — A Granby woman goes from sitting in front of the city council, to being a part of it.

Bobbi White was appointed and sworn in during tonight’s (Tuesday) meeting.

Following the April 4th election, the woman White replaced, Jamie Conway, became the new mayor, replacing Ira Hawkins.

That left a council seat open.

White is the city’s former postmaster and has been involved in many community projects.

A reason Mayor Conway says she nominated her.

“She’s not a yes woman. She will challenge. She’ll say, ‘I’m not sure about that, let’s think deeper on this.’ And she’ll go forward. She’s not a disrupter, she won’t stop progress either at the same time. So, she’s going to just be a very valuable asset to our team,” said Mayor Jamie Conway, City of Granby.

Conway says her goal is to bring in eager team players who will spark new ideas for the betterment of the city.