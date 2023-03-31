Update

RACINE, Mo. — Autopsy results and the identification of a man found deceased after a Newton County fire were released Friday.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the remains were that of 51-year-old Biff Daryn Moore, of Seneca. An autopsy determined Moore died of smoke inhalation.

At this time, authorities said they have no reason to suspect foul play. The Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause.

Original

Human remains found in remnants of Newton County fire

RACINE, Mo. — Human remains are found in what officials are calling the remnants of a structure fire east of Racine on Highway 86.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are assisting the fire marshal with the investigation. The structure was at 7316 East Highway 86.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Zumwalt, Midwest Emergency Photography.

At this time, it is unknown who the person is, but authorities tell us they were originally alerted by a woman who had not heard from her dad in a few days.

He was also the one living in the garage/shed at the time it burned.