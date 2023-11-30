NEOSHO, Mo. — The “Guardian Angel Tree” is back at the Newton County Courthouse.

The goal is to get everyone the county’s Public Administrator’s office provides for a gift to open on Christmas. The tree is on the first floor of the courthouse.

The majority of the “Christmas wishes” are from local veterans and disabled individuals living in nursing homes across the county. They’re asking for things like hoodies, food, and hygiene products.

“We just appreciate them being willing to shop for these folks that are not able to shop for themselves or don’t have any additional funds to have those few essentials that we sometimes take for granted,” said Joy Williams, Newton County Public Administrator.

Items can be dropped off at the courthouse, with the deadline set for Monday, December 20th.