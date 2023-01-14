DIAMOND, Mo. — The “George Washington Carver National Monument” is taking time to honor the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior.

Today the Park showcased the “PBS” film titled “In Remembrance of Martin”.

It will be shown again tomorrow and Monday at 1 p.m. inside the park’s Theater.

It features some of the people who were closest to King during the civil rights movement, and why they aided in his efforts.

The film also highlights Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s role in that movement, and how his efforts are still impactful today.

“Remember the ideals for which he stood and the struggle for freedom and for equality in American society. And those are important things to our society today — and we want to make sure that people have an opportunity to perhaps view Dr. King in a different light, or to get a different perspective on him than they probably get on a regular basis,” said Ryan O’Connell, GWC Park Guide.

In honor of the birthday of Martin Luther King Junior, National Parks, nationwide, will waive entrance fees for everyone on Monday, the first fee-free day of the year.