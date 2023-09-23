DIAMOND, Mo. — A Hispanic Heritage Month tradition continues today (Saturday).

George Washington Carver National Monument held its “Hispanic Heritage Day Celebration.”

This event honors everything from the culture of Hispanic and Latino Americans to the arts and education.

Guests were treated to authentic cultural experiences, like live dance performances.

A Missouri-based mariachi band provided authentic music.

Free art activities were also available to all the kids to learn more about the culture and traditions.

“We’re always excited for this day. It’s a wonderful day. Great music, great dance groups, beautiful costumes. It’s a wonderful way of celebrating the contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans,” said Curtis Gregory, Park Guide.

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated between September 15 through October 15.