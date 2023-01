REDINGS MILL, Mo. — Due to the high winds, the “Redings Mill Fire Department” has some recommendations to keep in mind.

The department warned the community on its Facebook page after responding to an unattended fire this morning, that had begun to dangerously spread, due to those high winds.

Officials with the department advise no outside burning today (Sunday) and tomorrow (Monday). It’s also recommended that everyone ensures any outdoor fires have been fully extinguished.