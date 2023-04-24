BERWICK TOWNSHIP, Mo. — One vehicle ended up upside down in a ditch after a head-on collision, this afternoon (Monday).

It happened around 1:30 pm on Missouri Route 86 and Walleye Road in Berwick Township in Newton County.

Authorities say a Jeep Cherokee was Eastbound, and a Dodge pick-up truck was headed West when the head-on crash happened.

Both vehicles had only the drivers inside.

Remarkably, neither one was injured.

Route 86 was closed for nearly an hour while officials worked to clear the road.

“The Dodge traveled off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected, returned to the roadway, crossed the center of the roadway, and struck the Jeep head-on,” said Trooper Baird, Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Officials say neither distracted driving nor alcohol played a role in a crash.