NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Granby man is dead after a single-vehicle crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred just before 3 a.m. Thursday three miles west of Pierce City. Trenton Wilson, 21, was driving a Chevrolet Cruise with four passengers – three teens and one 12-year-old – along Wallaby Road, until losing control after crossing over railroad tracks.

That’s when Wilson’s vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway and continued down an embankment where it overturned.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Newton County Coroner approximately an hour-and-a-half later. His four passengers suffered serious injuries and were all transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

This is Troop D’s 83rd fatality crash this year.