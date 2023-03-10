GRANBY, Mo. — The word “interim” is no longer part of the title for the Police Chief in Granby.

Rico Engberg officially has the job. After a more than 20-year career with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the Southwest Missouri Drug Task Force — he became more familiar with the Granby community during his 5-year stint as a school resource officer with the East Newton School District.

Engberg — or “Officer Rico” as the kids came to call him — replaces Jacob Kelly, who retired as chief at the end of last year.

“Granby was already kind of a, oh, a base for me, knowin’ a lot of people here and when I knew that they were understaffed, the prior chief had called me and asked me if I’d like to come to work and I said not really. I’m, I’m done with law enforcement, I’m retired. So he ended up calling again and he said come on in and talk to me, so, I came in and here I am,” said Engberg.

“Rico had come with high favor through different facets of the community. The council believed that he was, he was the right man for this job and this position,” said Ira Hawkins, Granby Mayor.

Chief Engberg and his staff are already hard at work: There are plans to implement a neighborhood watch program and a free women’s self-defense course for residents will start in the spring. The department will also mentor cadets from Crowder College.