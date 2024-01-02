GRANBY, Mo. — Granby city officials are reflecting on the economic growth the town has seen over the past year.

Growth in Granby – Mayor Jamie Conway says there’s been a lot of that in the past 365 days – as the town has seen several new local businesses start up, including a new tea shop, pizza spot, and fabric store.

“Being in a small town, one of the key things is to be unique, you bring people to you and that is what they are doing. They are bringing us some great shoppers, coming to our town,” said Jamie Conway, Granby Mayor.

Thanks to a recent decision by the Granby City Council – Mayor Conway says there may be more on the way.

“At the last council meeting, the council members voted to put out 35-thousand dollars in small business loans in 2024, to help businesses that are already here, either grow bigger or start a new business,” said Conway.

The town’s first-ever “Casey’s Convenience Store” is currently under construction along Highway-60 – and is set to be finished and open for business by the beginning of March.

City officials have also asked for “volunteer grant writers” throughout town – to see if locals can assist them in finding more economic opportunities for growth.

“This year is going to be the year of growth. You are going to see businesses coming to town; you will see houses being built. As a matter of fact, I’ve seen like seven houses in the last eight months or so being built. So we are hoping to grow that, and the big thing is going to be our parks. You are going to see a huge difference in our parks,” said Conway.

“Our main center of focus is usually ‘Dick Smith Park,’ which is down in the valley, to do some updates and improvements there and then also hopefully on Main Street as well,” said Wendy Elder, Volunteer Grant Administrator.

Mayor Conway says the first of many changes will take place at the end of the month – when City Hall moves into its new building on Main Street.